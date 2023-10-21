Patch - 1.3.2 - Queued Move orders







How to opt into Experimental

To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.

It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.



Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Fixed up some garrison-management logic for the Guard Tower Atlas to prevent degarrisoning of tower guards

Fixed not being able to re-add a driver to it, if driver is removed Guard Tower Atlas

Fixed UI listing the Guard Tower Atlas's Driver as 'Passenger'

Updated Atlases to no longer be able to move while doing deploy/undeploy animations

Fixed depth stenciling issues 'on spawn' for some Atlas variants

Fixed Humvee interior receiving the wrong material.

Improved tunnel managers to not 'rubble mode' their tunnel entrances when collapsed, but remove them entirely

When you set down a building construction point, its hologram no longer may display the wrong materials for a 20th of a second (has immediate update now to cover for buildings with more complex material setups)

Construction 'builder' now more smoothly responds to activating slow-motion while you're constructing

Fixes to 'single unit' move queue commands and having some conflicting results with running

(though this causes a strange anim issue at points when toggling run, but functionally seems fine)

(though this causes a strange anim issue at points when toggling run, but functionally seems fine) Quick animation issue fix with queued movement commands and toggling speed from run to walk mode

Added Move Queue visualization FX.

Can now attack things in the move order queue, by holding SHIFT while targeting actors

Added safeties for when a queued attack target is dead or a zero vector is somehow passed in as a queued move command, to block following those orders

Added Attack Queue support to the Formation Movement Handler, so multi-unit selections can be queued to attack things

Move Order Queue: Added basic 'construction order' support

Units can be given an order to construct something: if so, they'll add that to the queue

Units will automatically move from the constructed item to other stuff around them, then - when construction's complete - continue the move queue

Fixed up queued construction orders not 'merging' with other construction orders the player may have given to a different unit selection, ensuring units can continuously build in an area rather than stopping after one order is done

Improved move queue visualization when units are constructing things

Fixed some construction orders erroneously not tagging themselves as 'engineer required' (this could cause units to 'fail' to move to a nearby construction order due to something that requires an Engineer not thinking that it does, and thus thinking it is unable to transfer to one that is properly tagged for Engineers)

Added logic to update the color of the move order queue visuals to red if there's an attack order in it

Improved move queue attack targeting to utilize Attack Move, so the units will chase down the queued target if it isn't in range (even if it's actively running away, too)

Fixed an incorrect interaction with the Formation Move Handler and loading queued attack targets

Fix for an infinite recursion crash due to improper order of operations on unit completing a move command while trying to garrison to something via move order queue

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Ways to Support Development

Everything goes towards expanding the team and building a better game!

Consider Supporting us on Patreon

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1