Virtual Desktop passthrough supported

Hi, have you tried the Quest 3 MR passthrough? Virtual Desktop the popular connection software between PC and VR HMD recently added VR Patthrought feature. It replaces a specific color from HMD output to passthrough video.

Now, we added custom color vignette to use this feature. You can see peripheral passthrough vision instead of black vignette. This video is the test with Legendary Tales.

How to use?

Connect HMD to PC with Virtual Desktop. In STREAMING menu of VD, check VR Passthrough "Enabled".

Click "configure..." button, then select a passthrough key color. (e.g. R=0, G=255, B=0)

Toggle to SteamVR in VD and launch OVR Locomotion Effect. Select Circle or Rect effect. Set custom color to the color you set in VD config. Max value represents as 1. (e.g. R=0, G=1, B=0)

If you select Circle, change Gradient slider to 0 for composition. VD replaces the colored vignette to passthrough.

Adjust colors in VD and OVRLE for your comfort. If you feel the edge is blurred, select high texture resolution in the OVRLE effect setting.

Patch note