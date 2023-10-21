Too Perilous Weekly Update #19

We had a small update this week, and that should be the last update for a little while. Most of what we did this past week was work on new content, and then finally on Thursday we shifted the focus towards addressing the issues we wanted to address in the update and punched that out. We won’t be updating the game for a while now, and we are primarily working on new content at this time.

Beyond that, there’s not a lot to say. I think we have added capacity to the game platform, and that’s something we will be able to play with for a very long time. How that added capacity will be used in the near future is not something I’m ready to go into. When we get closer to the next update, I’ll be ready to talk about that. I will say that it will allow us to bring back one path where the women react more strongly to low confidence and make that a more challenging and at times surprising experience. That path will come out of the dance club and then lock in late Saturday night after you have one shot to jump to a different path.

As always, thanks for being here for Early Access. I’d say that at this point we have addressed a variety of play style concerns as well as basically everything we wanted to address in the early game. Now we have all the pieces in place so that we can focus on content and finishing the game – which is mostly a matter of just creating the renders and animations needed, but those take time.