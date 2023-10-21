1.0g ‘WELCOME TO SHIOKAWA’ small balance / bug fixing update

----------MAJOR CHANGES
- kicking SHIOKAWA SCHOOL is no longer allowed, you hooligan
- DISCIPLINE perk effects disabled in the lighthouse
- ENDLESS MODE: storage bug fixed
- HISTORY CLUB: a new delivery of spells pushed the brain worms back where they belong
- combat 'ghost' actions that messed up the action bar banished
- ZHECTAST unintentional bonus stamina damage removed
----------MINOR CHANGES:
- the text box in the lighthouse increased
- VENDING MACHINE: event text updated to reflect the actual reward
- RITUAL-type spells now correctly display ATH-YOLAZSTH'S GAZE effect
- two enemies got their type updated to reflect their description
- some of the old art implemented back as alternatives in the timeline B
- RIP new Aiko (2023-2023)
----------BALANCE CHANGES:
- POLICE STATION: correct (12->11) amount of EXP is taken for sharing the information
- EXORCISM reward lowered (20->15)
- CHECK BOOK cost lowered (6->4)
- MASOCHISTIC price lowered (3->2)
----------TRANSLATION CHANGES:
- [kr] JURI perk's name changed to avoid duplicates
- [en] HEAVY DUTY FLASHLIGHT displays correctly without a 10px empty space
- [en] YASHIRO's name displays correctly now
- [en] various typos fixed"
Up next:
Proper Steam integration
Changed files in this update