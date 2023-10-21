 Skip to content

WORLD OF HORROR update for 21 October 2023

1.0g ‘WELCOME TO SHIOKAWA’ small balance / bug fixing update

Build 12501261

Patchnotes via Steam Community

----------MAJOR CHANGES

  • kicking SHIOKAWA SCHOOL is no longer allowed, you hooligan
  • DISCIPLINE perk effects disabled in the lighthouse
  • ENDLESS MODE: storage bug fixed
  • HISTORY CLUB: a new delivery of spells pushed the brain worms back where they belong
  • combat 'ghost' actions that messed up the action bar banished
  • ZHECTAST unintentional bonus stamina damage removed

----------MINOR CHANGES:

  • the text box in the lighthouse increased
  • VENDING MACHINE: event text updated to reflect the actual reward
  • RITUAL-type spells now correctly display ATH-YOLAZSTH'S GAZE effect
  • two enemies got their type updated to reflect their description
  • some of the old art implemented back as alternatives in the timeline B
  • RIP new Aiko (2023-2023)

----------BALANCE CHANGES:

  • POLICE STATION: correct (12->11) amount of EXP is taken for sharing the information
  • EXORCISM reward lowered (20->15)
  • CHECK BOOK cost lowered (6->4)
  • MASOCHISTIC price lowered (3->2)

----------TRANSLATION CHANGES:

  • [kr] JURI perk's name changed to avoid duplicates
  • [en] HEAVY DUTY FLASHLIGHT displays correctly without a 10px empty space
  • [en] YASHIRO's name displays correctly now
  • [en] various typos fixed"

