The Conquest of Go update for 21 October 2023

Patch 0.27.3

Patch 0.27.3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the solution for one of the fortification puzzles which was causing the player to not be able to move on to new puzzles once all other puzzles in the group were solved.

The Conquest of Go Content Depot 1264971
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1264972
