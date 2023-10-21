Hand2Hand Pre-alpha 0.1.0.5b

Greetings borded mortals. Let's continue with more fixes and small improvements, shall we ?

Animation

A frame can allow the player to move without having to wait for the end of the attack if it hit successfuly.

This means a player can abord a combo by moving instead of continuing to attack, making them more mobile.

By default all animations and all frames don't have it.

Interface

The background orange border gradation thickness is now dependant on the screen size.

The default one you know is when the game screen size is the same as your game window.

Game time

Now displayed in game, starting at 0 and ending at 99:99.

Only cosmetic for now. Reacts to screen shakes.

Loading

Second loading animation added.

Class name are no longer displayed.

The loading bar of all loaded classes are fused together.

There's no loading animation switch between class loading (this was never seen before since there were only one loading animation).

Class galery and selection



Shadows are now displayed for class animations (not for icons).



VS AI selection screen now display class icons if the window is too small.

Ballpen Back

Can move at animation frame 4, frame 5 (cf. Animation)

AI

They no longer get stuck between the player and a terrain border.

When the AI has a long ranged class, it tends to stay at the right distance to the player. When too close it goes backwards. Problem : it doesn't check for terrain border, so it may endlessly go backward and bonk back to the wall without attacking. This is now fixed as they will attack instead in this context.

Behind the scenes

Most of XY locations used in game are now indexed. We gain a tiny bit of performance but every step counts.

Other structures & objects are planed to be indexed as well.

Bug fixes

☼ [0.1.?] Screen shaking never move upwards and left Fixed, it now shakes in every directions. Thanks @Nemerod for the report !

☼ [0.1.0.5] Loading animations sometimes fail to display, or are in the wrong location Fixed

☼ [0.1.0.5] Gluestick Back Neutral [Side] animation frame 2 front wind frame 1 was displayed at the wrong location Fixed

☼ [0.1.0.5a] Ballpen hard AI could crash the game Fixed

Known issues

☼ [Demo] Credit text are cut in smaller windows.

☼ [Demo] Gravity kicks in only when a movement attack ends

☼ [0.1.0.2] Changing to windowed mode at screen resolution will tear the display, but fine in reverse order

☼ [0.1.0.3] It is difficult to successfully take a screenshot, it is black instead

☼ [0.1.0.3] It is difficult to go back to the game window after switching to another

☼ [0.1.0.3] Cannot move the window in windowed mode, or at least it is very difficult

☼ [0.1.0.4b] Picking 50FPS or bellow could break a bit the physics

☼ [0.1.0.4b] When the game lags the physics breaks a bit

☼ [0.1.0.4c] Cannot select exclusive stance from random/mirror class in bot selection

☼ [0.1.0.5] x86 version unavailable until further notice