Hello, everyone.

I hope you're well and enjoying Order from Caos 2. It was an enormous effort that took over 2 years and 2,000 hours to create. There's a lot of content within the game, and all feedback is welcome.

I'd like to talk about the New Game Plus mode.

You can finish the game and start over while keeping your attributes and experience points. Remember that the second time you play, the monsters will be stronger, but they will also drop more items, more gold, and more experience points.

I hope you all complete the game at your own pace and can savor every moment that Order from Caos 2 has to offer.

Thank you all for your feedback.

See you soon.

Thank you!