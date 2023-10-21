 Skip to content

Many Eyed update for 21 October 2023

Update Notes For 10/21/2023 - Post-release

Post-release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! I noticed in the game stats that some steam achievements weren't firing for players, so I went through and added a quick fix for that. That should be all, thanks!

