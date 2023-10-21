Hello! I noticed in the game stats that some steam achievements weren't firing for players, so I went through and added a quick fix for that. That should be all, thanks!
Many Eyed update for 21 October 2023
Update Notes For 10/21/2023 - Post-release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2582261 Depot 2582261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update