People Playground 1.27

1.27 - October 21 2023

Added

New map: Reactor A5

Decoupler

Adhesive Coupler

Pointer

Counter

Office Chair

Office Desk

Office Computer

Office Monitor

Naval Mine

Chain

"Mute" context menu option to the Lagbox, Metronome, Missile Launcher, Timed Gate, and pistons

Blunt impact can now emit blood particles

Blunt impact have a chance to cut the skin open

Sound effects for bullet cracks and whizzes.

Grid and angle snap size settings with optional keybinds

Bus window can shatter

Some ambient sounds in the main menu

"Artery sections", where cuts and shots will emit a larger, more focused bloodstream

Changed

Bullet holes age more visibly and eventually cause larger bruises

Casing ejection particles no longer scale with the weapon

Closed suspicious mod rejection loophole

Made tempered glass shatter quicker

Changed map selection buttons

The hand grenade now correctly loses its pin and lever when armed

Increased default physics iterations to 32

Increased maximum physics iteration count to 256

Increased minimum physics iteration count to 8

Made it easier to select objects inside other objects by prioritising the smallest object under the cursor

Improved fragmentation explosion crushing behaviour

Organisms can now fully restore their blood levels on their own

Missile Launcher missile will now explode when shot with a sufficiently large round

Increased headshot fatality rate

Slightly increased bullet knockback force

Made sentry turret AI more consistent

Doubled the lethality of the landmine

Changed water surface explosion SFX

Lowered wood bullet impact volume

Increased ricochet sfx spread

Reduced blood impact mist

The flamethrower and fire extinguisher now has slight recoil

Updated several item descriptions to color code different types of signals

Made detail view explosive killzone a vector image

Fixed

Mods occasionally failing to upload

Rewrote significant parts of the control scheme system, fixing a few inconsistencies, bugs, and "what the hell" moments

Humans could live having all their blood replaced with a tasty beverage

Zombies healing wounds

Cardiopulmonary bypass machine collision serialisation working incorrectly

Attachments detaching when weapon is activated using activator electrode

Incorrect servo description

Immobility field - sentry turret interaction weirdness

Heart rate monitor showing 70 bpm when it shouldn't

Broken plate debris not showing up when flipped

Some more safety

EscapeRichText loophole

I expect a few hour-after patches lmao

Me:

I need to remind myself to never

make updates large and infrequent. It's a lot better for everyone involved to make them more frequent and not as large. Ideally focused on a theme or single feature implementation.

... is what I said after 1.26 after which I decided to create the most elaborate map so far. I can't promise anything, but I'll try harder to make updates a little smaller and more frequent. I hope. Thank you for your patience (if you had any).