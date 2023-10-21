People Playground 1.27

If you are having issues with your camera, uninstall Cloddymod.
1.27 - October 21 2023
Added
- New map: Reactor A5
- Decoupler
- Adhesive Coupler
- Pointer
- Counter
- Office Chair
- Office Desk
- Office Computer
- Office Monitor
- Naval Mine
- Chain
- "Mute" context menu option to the Lagbox, Metronome, Missile Launcher, Timed Gate, and pistons
- Blunt impact can now emit blood particles
- Blunt impact have a chance to cut the skin open
- Sound effects for bullet cracks and whizzes.
- Grid and angle snap size settings with optional keybinds
- Bus window can shatter
- Some ambient sounds in the main menu
- "Artery sections", where cuts and shots will emit a larger, more focused bloodstream
Changed
- Bullet holes age more visibly and eventually cause larger bruises
- Casing ejection particles no longer scale with the weapon
- Closed suspicious mod rejection loophole
- Made tempered glass shatter quicker
- Changed map selection buttons
- The hand grenade now correctly loses its pin and lever when armed
- Increased default physics iterations to 32
- Increased maximum physics iteration count to 256
- Increased minimum physics iteration count to 8
- Made it easier to select objects inside other objects by prioritising the smallest object under the cursor
- Improved fragmentation explosion crushing behaviour
- Organisms can now fully restore their blood levels on their own
- Missile Launcher missile will now explode when shot with a sufficiently large round
- Increased headshot fatality rate
- Slightly increased bullet knockback force
- Made sentry turret AI more consistent
- Doubled the lethality of the landmine
- Changed water surface explosion SFX
- Lowered wood bullet impact volume
- Increased ricochet sfx spread
- Reduced blood impact mist
- The flamethrower and fire extinguisher now has slight recoil
- Updated several item descriptions to color code different types of signals
- Made detail view explosive killzone a vector image
Fixed
- Mods occasionally failing to upload
- Rewrote significant parts of the control scheme system, fixing a few inconsistencies, bugs, and "what the hell" moments
- Humans could live having all their blood replaced with a tasty beverage
- Zombies healing wounds
- Cardiopulmonary bypass machine collision serialisation working incorrectly
- Attachments detaching when weapon is activated using activator electrode
- Incorrect servo description
- Immobility field - sentry turret interaction weirdness
- Heart rate monitor showing 70 bpm when it shouldn't
- Broken plate debris not showing up when flipped
- Some more safety
- EscapeRichText loophole
