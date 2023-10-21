 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead Signal update for 21 October 2023

1.0.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12501149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where Lucas would appear in the apartment and kill you at the computer while his laser was active even if the door was locked.

  • Hopefully fixed a bug where players would get insta-killed from Lucas's laser without ever seeing the laser.

  • Fixed a bug where a player who entered a hiding spot with their flashlight on would then be killed by Lucas's Laser.

  • Fixed a bug where after Mr. Delfaco chases you it would disable your pause button [ESC].

  • Balance changes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2599301 Depot 2599301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link