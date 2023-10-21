-
Fixed a bug where Lucas would appear in the apartment and kill you at the computer while his laser was active even if the door was locked.
Hopefully fixed a bug where players would get insta-killed from Lucas's laser without ever seeing the laser.
Fixed a bug where a player who entered a hiding spot with their flashlight on would then be killed by Lucas's Laser.
Fixed a bug where after Mr. Delfaco chases you it would disable your pause button [ESC].
Balance changes
Dead Signal update for 21 October 2023
1.0.1 Patch Notes
