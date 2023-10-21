HALLOWEEN PATCH 0.23.10.21

Please take not this update is large the games padding alignment has been changed to try to reduce feature update sizes.

Major Changes and Fixes, please take note not all changes make it into the change log, the changes listed here are the core changes which players are most likely to notice!

Full Patch Log for 0.23.10.21

Halloween event and content has now been enabled for details about the event please see the event announcement.

Updated

• Engine updated to Unreal Engine 5.3.1.

• Improved base health networking code.

• increase backpack used despawn time from 5 minutes to 30 minutes.

• DLSS Updated to Version 3.5.

• FSR 2.x disabled temporally due to no engine version support.

• Improved base networking loading.

• Updated Building Controls Tip.

• Handheld map when used now opens the world map.

• Removed Map starter quest.

• Virtual Shadow Maps are now enabled by default to support nanite in unreal engine 5.

• Streaming distance has been increased to render more of the games Field of view.

Added

• Added craftable wooden ladders which can be snapped to hatchways.

• Added new POI to Rise Island - Refinery Village.

• Added small POI to Rise Island - Graveyard.

• Added world map for Rise Island and Legacy Island which can be opened using M while you have a map in your inventory.

• Added Fog of war to world map.

• Wall Switch has been added to the research bench.

• Added failed message if settings fail to save.

• Added New Item - Timer Switch - this switch will auto toggle on sunset and sunrise and is researchable at the research bench.

• Added new item picture frame.

• Character will now auto crouch on login if spawning under something blocking it.

• Added new vehicle trader Jeff to the chopshop.

• Added untested fix for key bindings not saving on windows 10.

• Difficulty Preset added to the lobby this should help new players balance their games.

Fixed

• Fixed Death Penalty Multiplier not applying the correct value in the games lobby.

• Fixed Disable Elite NPCs setting not applying.

• Fixed cooking progress bar not clearing on clients when moving an item from a cooker.

• Fixed craft queue not removing full item amount if over 1000.

• Fixed node and plants from respawning inside a player’s base on server load.

• Fixed lockers sometime opening in the incorrect rotation.

• Fixed research point UI rounding issue on the research bench.

• Fixed node and barrels not spawning correctly on local games.

• Fixed bunker sometimes being left on maintenance mode.

• Fixed map stands now showing the correct location marker.

• Fixed legacy boulders allowing infinite farming.

• Fixed interact icon showing in the incorrect location for untouched resources.

• Fixed collision blocking players from entering garages in hillside town.

World Map



Refinery Village



Graveyard



Note updates have been put on hold but are now back to normal this was due to unseen real-life dramas which couldn't be avoided, there are many downsides to being a solo dev and this is one of them.



Testing has been limited so any bugs found in this patch will be fixed in hotfixes.

known issues

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

• Local Server - Ground collision sometime doesn't load correctly causing players to fall into the ground under the map, this is an Unreal Engine bug with world partition which should be fixed in following engine updates.

• Local Server - Due to level streaming trees will respawn if a player loads in away from their base location.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Rem Survival discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.