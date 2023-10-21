Update 21.10.2023

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- The release date of the game will be 01.11.2023. If there are any changes, you will be informed.
This update is made with the purpose of improving and enhancing items, loot, etc. Further fixes and improvements are coming soon.
- Flashlight added to M16A3.
- Flashlight fixed
- AKM ( aiming , FOV aiming.)
- Iron Sight removed
- Added new links to the main menu.
- Added realistic weapon handling.
- Weather fixed.
- Small backpack removed and replaced with a classic backpack.
- Projectile fixed.
- Added distance to each sound.
- Hud modified.
- Attachment interface for weapons improved.
- All weapon attachments fixed (M16A3 received the most significant update).
- AKM magazine fixed.
- M56/66 Magazine retextured.
- Aggressive deer removed.
- Spawn system improved.
