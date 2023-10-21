 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infection Crysis : Fight For Life Playtest update for 21 October 2023

Update 21.10.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12501144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- The release date of the game will be 01.11.2023. If there are any changes, you will be informed.

This update is made with the purpose of improving and enhancing items, loot, etc. Further fixes and improvements are coming soon.

  • Flashlight added to M16A3.
  • Flashlight fixed
  • AKM ( aiming , FOV aiming.)
  • Iron Sight removed
  • Added new links to the main menu.
  • Added realistic weapon handling.
  • Weather fixed.
  • Small backpack removed and replaced with a classic backpack.
  • Projectile fixed.
  • Added distance to each sound.
  • Hud modified.
  • Attachment interface for weapons improved.
  • All weapon attachments fixed (M16A3 received the most significant update).
  • AKM magazine fixed.
  • M56/66 Magazine retextured.
  • Aggressive deer removed.
  • Spawn system improved.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2618791 Depot 2618791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link