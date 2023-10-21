 Skip to content

Pixel Descent update for 21 October 2023

Hotfix (V0.61)

Hotfix (V0.61)

Share · View all patches · Build 12501116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted teleporter placement on certain maps to make them more playable, esp on later floors.
  • The staying time for the Trapper's traps has been changed from 1 minute to 30 seconds.

