- Fixed some monsters dropping 0 gold
- Added some additional linear gold scaling to monsters
- Fixed an issue where lingering graphical ghosts of skills could stay in the Nexus after a skill reset
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 21 October 2023
