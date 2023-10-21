 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 21 October 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12501091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some monsters dropping 0 gold
  • Added some additional linear gold scaling to monsters
  • Fixed an issue where lingering graphical ghosts of skills could stay in the Nexus after a skill reset

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2632001 Depot 2632001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link