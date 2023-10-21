- Remove the pet skin changing function
- New pet transformation card: can change the appearance of the pet and increase its attributes.
- Defeat the six demon kings and you will have a chance to drop a pet transformation card. There is a certain chance of obtaining a mutated pet transformation card.
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 21 October 2023
V1.1.0
