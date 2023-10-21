 Skip to content

Idle Exorcism Hero update for 21 October 2023

V1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12501068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Remove the pet skin changing function
  2. New pet transformation card: can change the appearance of the pet and increase its attributes.
  3. Defeat the six demon kings and you will have a chance to drop a pet transformation card. There is a certain chance of obtaining a mutated pet transformation card.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2631131 Depot 2631131
  • Loading history…
