Patch Update: Multiplayer map building, multiple maps per session, etc

Hello builders!

This latest patch now supports building maps for anyone in a session! The host need only go into their settings menu and toggle on 'Allow Player Edit'. You can turn this off/on at your own discretion. This allows collaborative building of maps together!

We also now have the ability to move between different maps during a session. A list of your available maps (if you're the host) will appear at the bottom right of your screen, above the 'Sheets' menu. Just pick a map and hit 'load', and you (as well as your players) will be transported there without ever breaking the session.

Finally, there's been some issues with Steam latency this week, which caused some funny business with D3D during play. We've implemented numerous fixes, overrides and protections to ensure the smoothest connection possible without any odd problems.