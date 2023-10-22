New update - 0.081

What's new in this update:

Goblin Champion

New goblin that doesn't skip the legs day.

Torture room

New cell which will increase your slaves obedience. The obedience is not yet necessary to work on but there are animations to look at :)

Butcher room

This update changes how the butcher room works. Until now, placing a slave inside had immediately turned them into food, but now the meat will have to be processed before it will be suitable for consumption. And it is the very first cell which will allow you to place a goblin with an appropriate trait that speeds up the process.

Also if you will find the visuals of the butcher room disgusting then in the Settings -> Gameplay options, you will be able to give it a more "family friendly" look. So go ahead and play this game with your family xD

Body Injuries

This is a small touch to the immersion with visual effects on the slaves bodies. Now specific animations may cause bruises or cuts to appear on the slaves'



Males' predators

From now on, the fully depraved females will have such a high sex drive that they will hurt the beta male slaves in your brothel, so keep an eye on their health.

New Traits

I added a bunch of new types of traits and now male slaves also have their own set of traits.

Traits inheritance

Your new born slaves will now take their traits from their parents.

To be more specific, only random number between 1 and 3 of the "generic" traits will have the chance to be inherited. And between 1 and 2 race related traits will be applied fully randomly from the game's database, that means, the parents' traits will not matter.

Story continuation

More story, it's not a long one but completing it successfully will give you a special character.

New special character

New special slave

Diseases system will now work more as it was intended, and there is a disadvantage to have sick slaves around. By leaving the sick slave inside the glory hole room you will gain less build supplies and your reputation will be reduced slightly.

To give you the more details, currently your slave has around 1% chance to catch a disease after sex and it can increase to around 10% if she is completely covered in sperm.

It should also be easier to distinguish which slave is dirty by looking at their body.

Touchy touch game

A touch-type mini game. This mini game will be accessible by following the new story. It is not yet fully polished but in the future updates I will make it more advanced and interesting.



Bug fixes:

Character view window should now work at least a bit better

Slaves that died during the birth should now be possible to move

Incorrectly labeled bridges connections should be fixed

Right click on the window will now close it, even if you didn't click the window frame

And few other smaller things not worth mentioning.

Thank you for reading, hope you will enjoy it :)