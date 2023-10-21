Update 1.0.5

- Implements 12 save slots instead of the previous 5.
- Fixes a bug that appeared if you saved inside the wreck shortly after getting CORE.
- Improves the usability of the exits and holo records inside the courtyard
- Minor adjustments to the walkthrough
