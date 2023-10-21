 Skip to content

Monolith update for 21 October 2023

Update 1.0.5

21 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implements 12 save slots instead of the previous 5.
  • Fixes a bug that appeared if you saved inside the wreck shortly after getting CORE.
  • Improves the usability of the exits and holo records inside the courtyard
  • Minor adjustments to the walkthrough

