Update Notes for Oct 21, 2023

Fixes:
- The purchase button in the store can no longer be clicked when an item is not selected.
- Text in the log will now start with the scrollbar at the top.
- Reagent drop chance will now display correctly.
- The vermin stone drop rate is no longer 100%, but 10% as it was intended.
- Offline and Predict correctly activate Sporegon's on death ability
- Added description for Fecundity.
- Abilities have had their icons aligned in the selection menu.
- Empty ability slots in the bestiary are no longer an eye-gouging bright white.
- Predict and offline progress now implement minimum respawn time.
- You can no longer equip class perks.
Balance / Reworks:
- Bestial knowledge is now unlocked by entering the second zone. Knowledge gain is always active, with 0.5 knowledge per kill being the baseline. Bestial Knowledge increases this value.
- The scaling for several passive abilities, including bestial knowledge, have had their scaling tweaked. Class Lvl now affects them more.
- Talent TP costs now scale independently. Scaling has been adjusted.
- Class abilities are now permanently unlocked if you have reached the designated class level, but an underleveled penalty is applied when below their unlock level. Certain abilities that have utility outside of their effectiveness will have increased mana cost when underleveled. Class Perks will still require you to reach their level to take effect. I was already tracking your highest class level, so this should apply retroactively! :)
New Features:
- Logging out in the safe zone will cause you log back in at the last zone you visited.
- The travel indicator now shows distance traveled necessary to reach a monster.
- Added quit game button in main menu.
- Added travel button in the Bestiary.
- Added immunities and travel distance in Bestiary.
- Added the Misc tab in Stats, which shows knowledge gain.
- There is now an "enter code" button in the menu, where you can enter the code "920672" for some Eternal Essence!
- The game window will now start as windowed by default and can be resized.
- Backup saves will be created on the first autosave of each play session. If your game crashes, I'd recommend saving the backup files "Backup[1-3].save" somewhere else, then trying to change their name to "Autosave.save" to reload them. This is a quick solution to alleviate the risk of crashes while I try to work through a more deliberate system.
