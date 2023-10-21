Murderversary 2

Hey Everyone!

I have a sizeable update that contains some new content, bug fixes, map adjustments and more!

Added Auto Crouch option for killers

Activate it in the settings menu

Terminal Illness replaced with Kill Zones

Capture these to remove 33% max life from all players who's role is not associated with yours. I disliked the previous system but kept failing to come up with a good solution. I feel like this is a good motivator for the final participants to either engage with each other or rush the zone. Once cleared a new zone opens up shortly, elsewhere.

Zombie, Swarmling, Devourer and Shadow Subject can no longer interact with Victim only objectives. Turkeys remain chaotic neutral and do what they want.

New Damage Type (Necrotic) this deals a percentage of your base max health.

This only applies to the new soul cube item

Spirit is now saved if you respawn

When revived through revenant. Killing the person who killed you, clears all remaining bleeding stacks.

Added Origin Passives to all subjects. These can be disabled by the host.

This was something I wanted to do a long time ago. Each character has a passive perk that will grant them an item. I wont list them here, but go explore and have fun! Remember if you hate this system, it can be disabled.

New Host Setting "Death Drop System" Which will allow the host to choose what happens to a player's items on death. (Normal, Just Item in Hand, Scrap pile worth half of the items or nothing drops)

More options for the host to tailor their experience.

You can now adjust the strength of jump pads by interacting with them.

Finally, they're useful in the kavorkian institue!

Pumpkin Smash Event has returned. Pumpkins that scare players 6 times, will now be revived as their original role

Killing a Treat Pumpkin will now award a random perk you do not have (killers can unique gain perks from this as well) There are some restricted perks that will never appear with this..

Misc Changes

Max respawn time for a killer is now 45 seconds, down from 5 minutes. (FAF mode is now 30 seconds down from 45)

I felt like the original time was absolutely too punishing, this value may need tweaking but I think it will be generally fine with how strong victims tend to be.

Medical Station now clears the oldest debuff you have instead of all debuffs per use.

Cure Ailments and the priest spell cure now clear 1 random debuff from players. Before it cleared all.

Damage Resistance now caps at 80%

I did not have a damage resistance cap before, I had a minimum damage dealt. This was a mistake!

Electrical damage deals double to players who are swimming

Drastically improved dropping code to prevent overlap item piles

Revenant has been removed from starter tutorial

Refactored a bunch of old buff code to be compliant with Addicted to Dave (ATD)

I am making the Axe Murderer axe buff immune to ATD

You can no longer swap weapons while searching

Middle Event display has been cleaned up and superfluous text removed

Removed buff descriptions in shop.

Tidied up Codex a little.

Removed the aiming for the reverse camera

Engineer's Packed Cooler passive now directly puts an energy drink into an empty hand if you have one

Beer should be affected by discount event

Lowered the volume of Buff Icons being applied

Priest ability tooltip no longer shows spell icon on it

Flashlight IES profile changed, its color also shifted to a colder value

Flashlight has a lens flare when looked at

Added damage tags for death screen. This will display the type of damage that killed you.

Minimum search time has been set to .75 seconds

Moved location of host settings in a lobby

Cleaned up host menu a bit

Buttons in lobby screen on the top, dynamically generate now

Fixes

Fixed spelling for Coffee Withdrawal

Fixed description for DNA Injector

Fixed a spot you could get stuck in, in the institute map

Fixed a bug that would cause buffs to occasionally duplicate effect if triggered past 1 stack. Refactored buff code that affected our tag states (things such as being immune to stamina loss) Refactored tag tracker code (again dealing with temporary tag states, but per character)

Helicopter kills again... oops!

It is no longer possible to escape the tutorial map using a jump pad

Elevators no longer destroy constructions in Thalassophobia

Fixed a bug that caused items to show up as pickup-able for roles that cannot pick up items.

Doors now highlight as interactable

Non Weapon Items now properly highlight as interactable

Store no longer highlights if a role is blocked from buying

Drink Machine no longer shows the buy option for roles that are blocked from buying

Build Nodes no longer highlight or give "construct" option for roles that are blocked from building

Scrap is no longer highlighted or give the "pickup" option for roles that are blocked from picking up scrap

Fixed a bug that caused the immunized buff to remove cold type debuffs

All killer abilities except puppet master now clear on death

Fixed a bug where "none" would show up on the tab screen for characters that were invisible

Fixed chaos warp healing values

Channeling abilities are cancelled on weapon swap

Cloning Chamber door will open if it detects a player inside

Collision for trees in Witchwood has been tightened up.

Raygun Renegade Translocator no longer jitters the player if they have high latency Scanner Translocator no longer jitters the player if they have high latency

The can't pickup item bug >>>should<<< no longer happen (I was unable to replicate any more issues, but let me know if it is in fact still a problem)

Butcher Changes

Tenderized Meat now gives 25 health down from 45+25(over healing).

Butcher's bite heals him for 50 health if he kills a player with it. Butcher's bite heals him for 20 health if he kills a construction with it.

Ripper Changes

Ripper no longer sprints but instead goes into ghost form. This has a 1 second cooldown. Radius in which ghosting is restricted has been lowered.

Ripper was always meant to feel like a horror movie killer, omnipresent. This helps give him that characteristic.

Ripper's Fear gain from him killing someone now has a falloff after 20 meters.

Fear chance to fall from damage scale changed from 1%-10% based on stacks, down from 40% max.

Removed Rip N Tear ability from base Ripper.

Law Changes

Lowered volume of Law's footsteps.

Werewolf Changes

Werewolf no longer builds the Micro moon. It now spawns on its own. Once destroyed, it will spawn again after 60 seconds.

I wanted to let werewolf focus on their 2 phases, rather than relying on gathering scrap to get going

Micromoon health reduced to 100 from 150.

Werewolves are now allied with each other.

I'm like 83% sure this was a new addition for this update, but I may have added it in the last one.

Snickle Snackle Changes

Snickle's execution charge is now individualized.

Using their Spirit Reap on a non fully charged player will result in dealing 10 damage and a 7 second cooldown.

Using it on a fully charged player will deal 125 damage and a 1 second cooldown.

Snickle no longer teleports to a nearby location after killing a player with Spirit Reap.

Snickle's Spirit Reap has a new animation.

AGMs now reveal Snickle

Snickle now deals 25 damage to constructions. Up from 10.

Snickle's teleport ability resets on respawn.

Fixed a bug where Snickles could reap each other

Removed Snickle's damage from scaling from the amount of fear on a player.

President Changes

President now recovers stamina equal to 125% of his patriot stacks when he uses his Patriot Beam ability on a player.

President now gains 40 Patriotism stacks from kills, up from 10.

President conversion of scrap to Patriotism stacks is now 3x the amount, up from 2x.

President Rip Disc cooldown lowered to 4.5 seconds, it now uses stamina.

Painting Changes

Painting Primary Attack stays locked onto the last player they targeted as long as that player does not break line of sight.

Painting Cheap Knockoffs no longer block player collision

Painting's teleport now checks volume to see if they can fit before allowing the player to teleport.

Painting's Madness Gaze ability now is 100% stronger on pitch.

Insanity duration is now 5 seconds up from 1.6.

Insanity clear rate up to 34% max per stack removal. This is roughly 20% more than previous.

Painting insanity rate reduced to 66% of what it was.

Champion Changes

The check for champion's slam has be increased in size

I am happy where Titan One Six is finally. The objective is easy enough to understand, the adjusted gravity gives the killers a better chance. And of course, radiation!

Adjusted gravity slightly

Shower models replaced

New POI added

Lighting and color shifted

Space Anomaly moved into a better sight line

Remodeled architecture to match the original intended design

Floppy Disk now highlights when looked at

I wanted to update the visuals for Camp Valentine. This was the first map created for Get Stuffed's horror side. But I wanted to be careful not to destroy the map. since it is the second favorite of the community. I did bring the amphitheater closer to the rest of the map.

Tightened up the playable area

Shifted colors to a more cohesive look

Redid tree layout to simulate an actual camp

Replaced Light poles with an updated model

Adjusted moon color

Sleeping cabins were redesigned

Welcome center was redesigned

Hunter's Lodge was redesigned

Added a slight drizzle

Generators now highlight when you look at them



Heck has been a labor of love for a while, I've liked it thematically. But it always had a looming issue, it was just too big and hard to navigate. I hope you all enjoy the changes I've made to the map to bring it in line with the others.

Adjusted Landmarking to allow players better navigation

Adjusted layout near center store

Adjusted layout near the area that was chopped off and added a portal there

Gave center store area contrasted lighting

Max objectives lowered to 6 from 8. (8 possible locations still exist)

Time between objectives raised to 90 up from 60 seconds

Added LODs to meshes

Removed roughly 20% of the map to streamline flow

Added a new event to Heck that auto triggers called "Soul Cube"

The Soul Cube opens Hell Gates for the holder and siphons nearby player's life. If it does not feed on others for a period of time, it will start to eat your soul until you satiate it.



I wanted to update the visuals slightly with this map, it is one of my favorite ones aesthetically. I also wanted to do a bit of balancing on it.

Colors were shifted to be colder and more saturated

Doors open 50% faster.

Purifier fire now deals 25 damage per second. Up from 10.

New event "Rations" (All ration stations pause giving scrap. Instead they give meat cubes which can be consumed for health and a small amount of scrap)

Fixed rain not playing audio in Terminus

New Sub-Event : Overcharged (Ration machines can be overcharged by spirits to shock a player who uses it)



Ore in Rockmore now has an objective flag to make finding it easier

Adjusted lighting to be more drastic in lit areas

Blocked off all porches to prevent small boys from playing permanent hide and seek



Adjusted colors of side b in Lockout to be red. This will help differentiate the two sides.

New Skin

We have a member of our community who hosts a game and streams what feels like almost every week. I felt like they deserved to have a skin in the game, so I've created a chroma skin for noodle called "Toodle Noodle". Thank you to Toodle Doodle!

I've had a very limited amount of time to work this year, some bugs may slip through. Please let me know about them.

Let's Discuss what the road looks like for Fat Bomb Studios and Get Stuffed.

Financial

Let us go over some quick numbers

Get Stuffed has had 209,244 licenses granted to users.

It has had 103,053 players launch the game.

The Median time played is 25 minutes

The gross revenue was $3,611

Now that we have those numbers, let's discuss them.

It took us 2 years to develop the Get Stuffed we launched October 2021. We continued to update it up until today. This year was a lighter year, but on average about 70 hours per week was put into development. Not counting the time from this year, that puts us at 10,920~(3 total years) hours of development. I most likely put in a quarter of that this year, so we can just put that extra to the side and use the 10k value. $3,611 divided by 10,920 hours puts us at roughly $.33 an hour. This of course ignores any royalties owed and valve's cut. It's also just my own personal contribution. It does not cover what our business manager did, our accountant did or what our 2 contractors did.

We've had 103,053 players launch the game with a median time of 25 minutes. When I was working on Get Stuffed before launch, I had hoped it was not going to be too complicated to pick up. I even reworked the construction system because I felt the original would be overbearing and incredibly unbalanced. The UX during launch and even in some areas still for Get Stuffed, is terrible for onboarding players. It's hard to teach a complex game like this, especially when there are so many other titles available on Steam (50,361 games according to backlinko). Unfortunately, I was incorrect. When we launched, a good number of people who were streaming were either bored or frustrated. We had a handful who really enjoyed it, but not enough for a sustainable eco system. A common post and one I've covered before, is the urge for us to market. Looking at the numbers at the beginning of this paragraph illustrates what a financial mistake that would be. Most players don't enjoy the game. There is nothing wrong with those players, it just means we made a niche game that cannot garner the audience it needs to financially stay afloat.

This all of course was coupled by external factors, such as another game having the same title. This again is not their fault. We setup our Steam stuff in 2019 for Get Stuffed and didn't think the system would allow another studio to use the name. It wasn't until they had launched their game a few months before us that I even discovered it (They even had the exclamation point at the end!). The problem is, all of our contracts were already written under the Get Stuffed title name. I contacted Valve about it and was informed that they don't arbitrate game names, it was up to the studios to do so. Again this is fine, it was information I had not known, but I do now. I made the decision that we could both exist in the same space and kept our name for launch. This was a mistake, every streaming platform at the time would not let us create a duplicate entry with our game. I reached out to twitch about it and found out there were problems with duplicate entries, larger studios were suffering from the same problem. So anytime anyone would stream our game, it would fall back to the other title.

Personal

I don't normally allow my personal life to be in public view, however since it is directly influencing Fat Bomb Studios, I will. I am going to keep it very general. In February of this year, my baby girl was born with SVT. This has captivated a lot of attention and my schedule has had to adhere to her medicine and feeding schedule, rather than working in parallel. We are also seeing a bunch of extra doctors because of this, so my external schedule is very busy.

The Future

Get Stuffed was a game I had wanted to make since around 2013. What I have here, I am proud of. There are tons of stuff I'd do differently if I were to ever make a game like this again and I'm ecstatic with members who have joined our discord and become a part of our community. We've added an insane amount of content, mostly from what our community has asked for, in the past 2 years. Get Stuffed right now is in a state where it has a ton of replayability. Going forward I will be placing Get Stuffed into maintenance mode. Which means future updates, will be bug fixes and balancing anything that is incredibly unbalanced. It was a great experience to work on and I will miss the characters and world we created for it. I will be focusing full development on Light Bearers 2, after that who knows. I have a giant list of genre divergent game ideas. The hottest time to play any of our games, is on launch. So join our discord!