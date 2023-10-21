Storage System Update

New Storage System Added, For Store And Sort More And More Item
1.Add Wood Box, Stone Box, Iron Box, Gold Box, Diamond Box
2.Add Box Storage System, Store Or Take Item When In Operate Mode
3.Add Operate Mode Content In Help
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.Add Wood Box, Stone Box, Iron Box, Gold Box, Diamond Box
2.Add Box Storage System, Store Or Take Item When In Operate Mode
3.Add Operate Mode Content In Help
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update