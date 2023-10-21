 Skip to content

SimpleTD update for 21 October 2023

Storage System Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12500981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Storage System Added, For Store And Sort More And More Item

1.Add Wood Box, Stone Box, Iron Box, Gold Box, Diamond Box
2.Add Box Storage System, Store Or Take Item When In Operate Mode
3.Add Operate Mode Content In Help

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2442831 Depot 2442831
  • Loading history…
