 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Staring Contest update for 21 October 2023

A small update for early birds

Share · View all patches · Build 12500967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Game now eats less GPU. Additionally added an option to limit FPS.
-Added baked lightmaps, lightning got improved. Graphics overall better.
-Minor bug fixes and changes.
Probably will update page screenshots and trailer at some point.

Staring Contest is releasing October 27th :)
Thanks for playing and have a nice day!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698554/e31113db17991de56cbf260402f533fc5b08eec3.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698554/1fa57b2792a8aa2eb7e351ecf78e2e0adf4f9b7d.png)[/url]

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2622203 Depot 2622203
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link