A small update for early birds

Share · View all patches · Build 12500967 · Last edited 21 October 2023 – 15:19:12 UTC by Wendy

-Game now eats less GPU. Additionally added an option to limit FPS.

-Added baked lightmaps, lightning got improved. Graphics overall better.

-Minor bug fixes and changes.

Probably will update page screenshots and trailer at some point.

Staring Contest is releasing October 27th :)

Thanks for playing and have a nice day!

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698554/e31113db17991de56cbf260402f533fc5b08eec3.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698554/1fa57b2792a8aa2eb7e351ecf78e2e0adf4f9b7d.png)[/url]