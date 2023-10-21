A small update for early birds

-Game now eats less GPU. Additionally added an option to limit FPS.
-Added baked lightmaps, lightning got improved. Graphics overall better.
-Minor bug fixes and changes.
Probably will update page screenshots and trailer at some point.
Staring Contest is releasing October 27th :)
Thanks for playing and have a nice day!
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698554/e31113db17991de56cbf260402f533fc5b08eec3.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44698554/1fa57b2792a8aa2eb7e351ecf78e2e0adf4f9b7d.png)[/url]
Changed files in this update