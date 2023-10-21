 Skip to content

The Awakening Program update for 21 October 2023

------------ Final Beta 2.00 -------------

Patchnotes

(viene saltata una versione per causa 1 mese di inutilizzo PC)

Room 51 enviroment
Room 52 and Room 52 Memories enviroment
Room 53 and Room 53 Memories enviroment
Iso Signs
Led duration decals
Platform_02_Sciacca

Changed files in this update

