added cactus
added dinosaurs
removed reset (timed_reset still exists)
removed piggies
upgrades now have a max level
watering and multi_trade now also remain unlocked after the reset
added functions to change the drone speed and the farm grid size
added set, list and dict constructor functions
added random function
added 'not in' operator
code is no longer read only during execution but the execution stops when you edit executing code
when an error occurs the execution pauses before exiting so you can inspect values of variables
changes to files made in external editers are now automatically applied in the game
error message improvements
the output now no longer puts a "printed: " before everything you print.
the output is now also written into a file in the game folder.
increased max recursion depth
ctrl + y can now also be used to redo
added a line to separate the breakpoint panel
fixed problem with empty tuples
fixed delete confirmation popup showing up when no deletion is possible.
fixed zoom still working while mouse isn't over window
fixed len not working with tuples
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 21 October 2023
Content Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
