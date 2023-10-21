 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 21 October 2023

Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12500939

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • added cactus

  • added dinosaurs

  • removed reset (timed_reset still exists)

  • removed piggies

  • upgrades now have a max level

  • watering and multi_trade now also remain unlocked after the reset

  • added functions to change the drone speed and the farm grid size

  • added set, list and dict constructor functions

  • added random function

  • added 'not in' operator

  • code is no longer read only during execution but the execution stops when you edit executing code

  • when an error occurs the execution pauses before exiting so you can inspect values of variables

  • changes to files made in external editers are now automatically applied in the game

  • error message improvements

  • the output now no longer puts a "printed: " before everything you print.

  • the output is now also written into a file in the game folder.

  • increased max recursion depth

  • ctrl + y can now also be used to redo

  • added a line to separate the breakpoint panel

  • fixed problem with empty tuples

  • fixed delete confirmation popup showing up when no deletion is possible.

  • fixed zoom still working while mouse isn't over window

  • fixed len not working with tuples

Changed files in this update

