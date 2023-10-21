Content Update

added cactus

added dinosaurs

removed reset (timed_reset still exists)

removed piggies

upgrades now have a max level

watering and multi_trade now also remain unlocked after the reset

added functions to change the drone speed and the farm grid size

added set, list and dict constructor functions

added random function

added 'not in' operator

code is no longer read only during execution but the execution stops when you edit executing code

when an error occurs the execution pauses before exiting so you can inspect values of variables

changes to files made in external editers are now automatically applied in the game

error message improvements

the output now no longer puts a "printed: " before everything you print.

the output is now also written into a file in the game folder.

increased max recursion depth

ctrl + y can now also be used to redo

added a line to separate the breakpoint panel

fixed problem with empty tuples

fixed delete confirmation popup showing up when no deletion is possible.

fixed zoom still working while mouse isn't over window