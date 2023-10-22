Patch 1.9.0 | Nightmare Map (Halloween Event)

Whaddup,
Got another map for you and the yearly halloween exp boost so you can finally reach level 100! :D
1.9.0 Patch Notes:
-
New Map: Nightmare High
-
Halloween Event: Double Exp!
-
New Achievements for Speedruns and First Win on a Map
-
Golden Pans: A Golden Pan spawns randomly on each map and grants additional EXP aswell as an Achievement
-
You can now enable a "Speedrun" Setting which shows a timer in the top center of your screen
-
New Map Selection UI
-
B O N K can now be heard across the whole map
-
potential fix for a rare bug that made people lose their level
-
fixed an exp bug when playing random
-
various smaller bug fixes/tweaks
If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.
Thanks for your help!
You can see the current game version in the main menus bottom right corner.
If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, restart Steam and the game should start updating.
If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.
Have fun!
Beepbep
Manic Mice
Changed files in this update