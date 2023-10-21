 Skip to content

Deserted Island Playtest update for 21 October 2023

bug fix

Build 12500891 · Last edited by Wendy

fixed game breaking ui bug
When clickling arrounc the crafting ui, you are not stacking up how much you craft anymore

