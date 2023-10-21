 Skip to content

Sokoboxes Duo update for 21 October 2023

New Feature: Minimap Added to Level Selector

21 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added a Minimap to the Level Selector. It's that simple! Now, you can easily see the layout of each level. Enjoy!

