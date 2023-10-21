minor update

There is a one in ten thousand chance of moving to a neighboring galaxy during the Pioneer Ship operation

1% probability of merchant ships moving to adjacent galaxies

When the merchant ship sets sail, it will load items that are not needed by the semi capacity.

The merchant ship will automatically select a random planet, and if there is a friendly group, it will dump all the materials it needs. If there is no one's own group, it will automatically trade the materials it does not need with the materials it needs. The limit of the transaction is full cargo capacity.

When the merchant ship is fully loaded, it will attempt to dump half of the cargo to its own group on a nearby planet.

1 in 1000 probability of choosing a galaxy to jump into a pirate ship of the Chaotic Empire during galaxy group operations

Temporarily limit each ordinary group to only launch 5 active spacecraft of various types (to avoid stagnation in the future), and many preset groups are not within this limit

A column of lower level interaction actions has been added to the far right of the right-click menu, which is displayed when clicking on items, characters, etc. In order to facilitate these interactions even when the shortcut action bar is not displayed.

There will also be benthic organisms at the bottom of the small pond

Added benthic organisms: kelp, clams, starfish, sea cucumber, sea anemone, sea urchin, shrimp, crab, clam, oyster, sponge, coral

Added pond benthic organisms: shrimp, crab, clam, field snail

The blocks of seawater and ordinary water have temporarily used different icons

Seawater with an altitude below 0 is salty