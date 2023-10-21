Update: V1.5.6

NEW FEATURE

. weapon shooting duration max value increased to 999

. particle life max value increased to 9999

. keyboard shortcut: Ctrl + P select the player

BUG FIXES

. FX particle system "off-camera pause" could sometimes stop the effect forever

. smart bomb was not doing damage to an enemy if he was hit by a laser a few frames before

. an FX attached to a player would not disappear with Player control

. when holding charge after you initiate cutscene/take controls away from the player, the charge sound and particles would not stop

. item selector items collisions on the player were broken [regression]

. snakes lose their texture when importing a picture in certain cases

. when using the right stick, the automatic button 4 shoot is now disabled

. changing laser sprite animation broke the laser scrolling speed in the weapon editor

. start gauge particle name was wrong: it's now called Ready gauge particle

. the 1st time we clicked on the Load level button, the Level panel was empty