Update: V1.5.6

NEW FEATURE
. weapon shooting duration max value increased to 999
. particle life max value increased to 9999
. keyboard shortcut: Ctrl + P select the player
BUG FIXES
. FX particle system "off-camera pause" could sometimes stop the effect forever
. smart bomb was not doing damage to an enemy if he was hit by a laser a few frames before
. an FX attached to a player would not disappear with Player control
. when holding charge after you initiate cutscene/take controls away from the player, the charge sound and particles would not stop
. item selector items collisions on the player were broken [regression]
. snakes lose their texture when importing a picture in certain cases
. when using the right stick, the automatic button 4 shoot is now disabled
. changing laser sprite animation broke the laser scrolling speed in the weapon editor
. start gauge particle name was wrong: it's now called Ready gauge particle
. the 1st time we clicked on the Load level button, the Level panel was empty
Changed files in this update