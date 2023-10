This is a small patch that fixes the following;

-Fixed the camera in the living quarters lounge to be more zoomed out for better navigation.

-We've greatly reduced the amount of stutter in the grounds by improving the LOD configuration.

-We've fixed a missing camera near the entrance of Sanctuary 1F.

Known Issues

-Sometimes the ladder may cause an infinite loop. You'll need to hit ALT+F4 to quit out of the game if this happens. We are working on a fix.