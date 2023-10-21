Update brings important multiplayer fixes and HUD improvements!

KeepUp Survival, an extensive update has just been made available. With important problem fixes and improvements in multiplayer mode, as well as other small adjustments, this update is a big step forward.

However, there may still be issues in multiplayer mode, as multiplayer is not yet mature compared to single player mode.

Multiplayer improvements:

One of the standout features of this update is the resolution of multiplayer issues. This ensures that players have a smooth and enjoyable experience when playing with friends or against others.

HUD misrepresentation fixed:.

The display of the HUD in multiplayer mode has also been corrected. Now players can clearly see all important information without being bothered by unexpected display issues.

For example, the correct display of items that were not always shown correctly to the teammate to create things like an axe.

Minor issues fixed:

In addition to the major multiplayer improvements, minor issues have also been addressed to make the game smoother and more bug-free overall. This means that players will have an even more enjoyable experience.

Loot Boxes in their proper place:

Another highlight of this update is the correction of Loot Boxes that were previously out of place in unexpected places. Now they are back in the right places!

I hope that this update will significantly improve your gaming experience in KeepUp Survival. Have fun playing and exploring the new and improved features! Stay tuned, there are many exciting developments in the future!

