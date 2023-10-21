

**

Introduction

**

Thank you for enjoying MONSTER CARDS!

This update is mainly for balance adjustment and convenience improvement!

We hope you enjoy the new MONSTER CARDS!

Highlights of this update

new skills, [KickOut] and [Critical] that will change the tactics of the game! adjustments to several skills including [SkyHigh] and [PetrifyingFear] to make game play more fair and enjoyable introduction of detailed adjustments to improve the user experience! expanded multilingual support! 11 new languages added! *Please note that some translations are machine-translated and should be used as an aid to understanding.

For more detailed information, please click the link below. (Japanese only)

MONSTER CARDS Ver.0.18.0 パッチノート

New Features and Elements

New skills added (2 types)

【BASIC】

KickOut【Standard】

When replacing a card in the attack zone with this card, return that card to its owner's hand.

*If the card in the attack zone has the "Kick Out" skill, it is returned to the graveyard, not to the hand.

ULT：The returned player takes 1 damage. If the returned card is UR, it becomes 2 damage.

【Advanced】

Critical【Standard】

Before attacking, roll the die, and if it rolls a 1, double the damage dealt.

ULT：If the roll of 1 comes out, the damage is tripled. However, if the roll of 6 is rolled, the attack will fail.

Additional languages supported (preview version)

In addition to Japanese and English, you will be able to play games in the following 11 languages!

*We plan to make further improvements, but currently some of the translations are machine-translated, so please use them as an aid to understanding!

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Korean

German

Hebrew

Spanish (Spain)

French

Italian

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Thai

Kick function for room members

The host will be able to eject room members at the touch of a button. However, the ejected member can re-enter the room.

Added time limit setting

You can now set the time limit for one move from the Deck Limit Settings panel.

If the time limit is exceeded, the cards to be played will be selected completely randomly.

In addition, as an AFK measure, the time limit for a player who has not clicked once during a turn will start at 10 seconds next turn.

Added "Maximum number of UR cards" to deck restrictions

A limit can be placed on the number of URs that can be included in the deck.

Added "same skill limit by rarity" to deck restrictions

You can set how much of the same skill can be included for each rarity.

Cards without skills are not eligible.

Game Balance Adjustment

Skill

【Basic】

DoubleEdged

New：During combat, each time the long hand moves in a favorable direction, it deals 1 damage to the opponent, and each time it moves in an unfavorable direction, the owner of this card takes 1 damage.

New ULT：Means compatibility long hand movement +1

Return

New：When this card successfully attacks, return this card to your hand.

However, it cannot be moved to the offense zone after defense, and is moved to the site.

【Sunrise】

Meditation

New：Return all cards in hand to the deck, shuffle, and draw three cards.

【Named】

SkyHigh

New：When you lose or draw during an attack, roll the dice. If the roll is +2 or more than the attack power of the opponent's card, return this card to the top of the deck.

New ULT：The card is not activated by "attack power of the opponent's card + 2 or more," but by "attack power of the opponent's card + 1 or more."

【Horror】

PetrifyingFear

New：During combat, the long hand will not move to the defense side the first time.

Important Changes