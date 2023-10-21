- Add pet feeding function in the interface of Manage Retainers
- Optimize the AI behavior logic of NPC spreading news when seeing a character with blood stained and evil deeds buffs. The NPC will decide whether to spread the news based on its favorability towards the target
- Adjustments to the battle interface UI
- NPC combat AI optimization: The logic of moves is optimized. For NPCs of different strengths, the number and logic of moves will gradually increase
- Multiplayer battle process adjustment: When NPC has helpers participating, it will become a wheel battle, and the attack target can be switched during the battle
- NPC strength adjustment: The Vigor of NPCs with different strengths has been increased (note: the Vigor of NPCs in existing archives will not change)
- When you kill the target in battle, if he has helpers, the attitude of the people related to the victim towards the player will change accordingly
- You can interact with the comprehension stone that has been successfully comprehended again and watch the animation repeatedly
- Fixed the issue where decorations or props on the map may not be destroyed correctly
- Fixed the problem that the carriage would be stuck on the terrain when teleporting
- Fixed the problem that the group attack skills did not distinguish between the helpers of the enemy and ourselves
- Fixed the problem that the hp will overflow after the sect banner is repaired
- Fix a problem that may cause the game to report an error and prevent normal play
绝世好武功 The Matchless Kungfu update for 21 October 2023
20231021 0.8.34.0 Stronger NPC & battle logic adjustment!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
