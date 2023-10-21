Ver. 1.1.0 Display of lines connecting territories, etc.

When the mouse cursor is hovered over a territory symbol, a yellow line is now displayed to make it easier to identify other territories that can be moved from the symbol.
The problem where the "Back" button in the unit list would disappear when right-clicking to close the window after displaying a unit's graphic in the unit list, making progress impossible, has been addressed.
The "Close" button on a window displaying a unit's graphic no longer works when right-clicking.
Changed files in this update