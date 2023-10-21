 Skip to content

Dragon's Ruler update for 21 October 2023

Ver. 1.1.0 Display of lines connecting territories, etc.

Ver. 1.1.0 · Build 12500781

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When the mouse cursor is hovered over a territory symbol, a yellow line is now displayed to make it easier to identify other territories that can be moved from the symbol.

The problem where the "Back" button in the unit list would disappear when right-clicking to close the window after displaying a unit's graphic in the unit list, making progress impossible, has been addressed.
The "Close" button on a window displaying a unit's graphic no longer works when right-clicking.

