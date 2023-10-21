 Skip to content

末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 21 October 2023

2023-10-21 Update Description

It was supposed to be updated yesterday, but the server uploaded by Steam blew up, and it has just been repaired until now, so it delayed the update for a day.
The following content is to do a few sets of new clothes for the protagonist, the content is more, it may take a few more days, please look forward to it.

Here's what's updated:

  1. Reworked grenade throwing

2, Added the default small crosshairs (enabled in Settings)

3, Now the door to the next level will always be there

  1. Now clothing will not recover during healing

  2. You can now switch weapons with the wheel

6, Adjusted part of the UI

7, Temporarily removed the tumbling function

8, Fixed an issue where mouse speed would reset with each level

9, Fixed the mouse Y-axis flip is not effective issue

