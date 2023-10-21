Patch notes for v 0.98: "The Finale"

-Patch notes for v0.98
-The game finale is on. Chapter 5 end, game end.
-Battle Lady's Minigun is a little slower. Recoil sightly decreased.
-Fixed issue counting secrets found outside a specific level.
-Fixed issue when weapons display stopped working after acessing Arcades/PC
-Fixed missing sound on singleshot-doublebarrel-shotguns
-Pipegun shots range increased (45%)
-Fixed issue on weapon zoom in-out
-Explosions will not affect the claw inside Claw Machine anymore
-Taser attachement will not hurt Gen2/other friendly characters anymore
-Fixed earthquake sounds on Bank level not using the audio setup
-Gen2 will not fight each other anymore.
Next: I need to set a final release date. I'm wondering if it should be someday in December - not sure. I will do my best to properly announce the final release date on all channels next week.
(also, bugfixes and new stuff, as usual)
Cheers!
