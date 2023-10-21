Shards of Her - 0.3.0 ACT III Update & New UI

Hey there,

Let's roll up with the patch notes for the latest update 0.3.0 and the start of ACT III.

SOH Patch 0.3.0 Notes

Main Game & Additional Content

ACT III RECKONING Intro

New UI

Fixes/Bugs and UI Issues

Fixed some lines where the DEFAULT Name was used instead of the one you choose

Visual Fixes for ACT I & II

Now, let's explore the NEW UI

First and foremost, I’ve introduced a new menu to the game. It’s in its final version, though still a work in progress, but the core elements are ready for release.

You might notice the "Gods' Summit" button. It’s not yet available because this is a significant modification and is taking a bit more time to perfect. My aim is to have it fully playable by or before the 1.0 release.

Initially, I intended for most of the buttons to be animated, but I’ve encountered some memory issues with RenPy causing significant lag. As a result, for the time being, I’ve opted to use a lite version of the buttons to ensure a smoother user experience.

Upon opening the game, you’ll be greeted with the main menu, from where you can navigate seamlessly.

I've added a 'Continue' button for a more seamless experience; it autoloads your most recent saved game, enabling you to instantly resume your journey. There's also the 'New Journey' option to start afresh, and a special addition, 'Shards of Her'.

This new feature allows you to jump directly into a specific ACT of the game. Here’s a glimpse of how the updated menu looks, this feature is slated for further enhancement during the development process. Eventually, you'll be able to jump directly to specific points within a given ACT.

At present, you can directly access the Prologue, ACT I, ACT II, and ACT III (locked for now). These options are currently unlocked by default, given the game’s Early Access status. However, upon the release of version 1.0, you will need to complete each ACT sequentially to unlock the next one.

Now, turning our attention back to the Extra menu, a treasury of additional content and features awaits exploration.

At the moment, the options in these menus are already familiar to you. However, keep an eye out as I plan to introduce more features and selections in future updates.

I’ve also revamped the OPTIONS and LEAVE GAME menus. They’re currently in a developmental phase, with the OPTIONS menu, in particular, undergoing further refinements to enhance usability and offer a more intuitive interface.

In this update, the spotlight is cast on the unfolding events of the night where ACT II concluded. I’m introducing core basic changes, redesigned UI, and laying down the narrative groundwork for ACT III.

See you soon with more updates!