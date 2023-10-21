Version 0.3.9 Alpha

-We've added zombie dogs to the game, they will jump through the window in the other half of the mansion.

-We've Improved lighting for Living Quarters, it was too bright before and did not fit with the dark atmosphere of the game.

-The spade key was outside the camera making finding it difficult, we've zoomed the camera out.

-We've added a padlocked gate to grounds, you now need the padlock key from the jewellery box to open it, making getting the shotgun harder, plus access to the shed takes you to the underground.

-The shed is now accessible and has proper collision.

-We've added the first part of the underground, which is currently the end point of SPIRITUS Early Access.

-We've fixed the cameras outside the mansion that made it difficult to navigate.

-We've changed the game's compression method to use Steam's native method which makes downloading and patching the game much quicker, allowing us to make more changes to the game without increasing download size.

-We've added animations for going up and down ladders. This is for the platforming sections of the game that we are working on. You will see this animation when entering the shed and entering the underground.

Known Issues

-The zombie dog currently has a bug which sometimes will still show the model animating even though it was killed, we are working to fix this.

-The window does not shatter yet, we have the animation working but the cue is off, so we've disabled it for now.

-You may notice some stuttering when the grounds is first loaded, when are working on optimising this area but the area is quite expansive which includes the woods.