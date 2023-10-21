 Skip to content

Toribash update for 21 October 2023

Toribash 5.63

Hi, Toribash 5.63 is now available!

This update features various internal upgrades and adds support for new player customization items (TBA) & event functionality:

  • Custom atmospheres and shader support for in-game events
  • Auto scaling for all 3D items in mods that modify player bodies
  • Floor 3D items will now be displayed for both players even if they take the same slot id
  • Fixed bug with "Preview" button in Store being broken
  • Fixed bug with advanced tooltip duplicating itself and getting stuck while in Store preview mode
  • Fixed bug with no player bodypart being rendered while loading a replacement 3D body item
  • Fixed bug with Inventory page getting offset after removing items from active section (by moving between sets, changing active status, etc)
  • Fixed bug with incorrect neck 3D items display in main menu player preview
  • Fixed bug with market search results getting stuck after quitting the screen mid network request

