Hi, Toribash 5.63 is now available!
This update features various internal upgrades and adds support for new player customization items (TBA) & event functionality:
- Custom atmospheres and shader support for in-game events
- Auto scaling for all 3D items in mods that modify player bodies
- Floor 3D items will now be displayed for both players even if they take the same slot id
- Fixed bug with "Preview" button in Store being broken
- Fixed bug with advanced tooltip duplicating itself and getting stuck while in Store preview mode
- Fixed bug with no player bodypart being rendered while loading a replacement 3D body item
- Fixed bug with Inventory page getting offset after removing items from active section (by moving between sets, changing active status, etc)
- Fixed bug with incorrect neck 3D items display in main menu player preview
- Fixed bug with market search results getting stuck after quitting the screen mid network request
Changed files in this update