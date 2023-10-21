**

DevUpgrade#6

**

Hello everyone! In this DevUpgrade we have recreated and redesigned the game logics, even recreate lots of codes in the game! This new recreation was on focus by performance and FPS.

What is Dev upgrade?

Dev Upgrade is a full upgrade of the game. There will be new Maps, other Maps will be completely rebuilt for better details and a better gaming experience. There will also be a focus on redesigning Widgets, new functions and old functions will be redesigned so that they work in new ways. We have plans to do more Matches, this will be announced at that time. Command function will be completed in Dev Upgrade. This Dev Upgrade will come in several steps that will be released at different times, so expect periods without major updates to the game. There will still be regular updates with fixes and changes along the way.

What’s new in Dev Upgrade #6?

We can now confirms the game has high FPS, and Bots/Players is no longer effects the performance. Lots of tests was showing from 60 FPS with 12 bots/players to 230 FPS with bots/players. The game size is now 60GB because all our recreations. This is really big step for our game. Lots of tests have shown that the FPS has continued to be incredibly much higher from the previous version of the game. Nvidia RTX works better with the new recreation of codes in the game. To get the best FPS it is recommended to select Ray Traced or Screen Space under Global Illumination Method, as well as Reflection Method settings. Lumen continues to provide lower FPS due to its engine, which provides realistic image quality. Your progress, leveling and more may be affected by the new recreating codes and therefore they may have been reset. This can affect Steam Cloud files, which will be normal in this kind of process we have been working from.

We have chosen to look at how we could get better FPS in the game, which has made a very big difference to the game and its players. We have seen it with our eyes that the FPS was far too low compared to what it should be. Therefore, the game takes up much more space than it did before. work will still be done very hard to increase the game's FPS further, and make it even better. Several bugs have been fixed with the recreating of codes, which means the game shouldn't have so many bugs at this point. If you experience bugs, please report it to us so we can get it fixed as soon as possible. Remember the Halloween Map runs until 01/11/2023, after this date, the Halloween Map will no longer be available.

Hot fix

Fix of Death and end game issues. There have been bugs when players die and the Match ends. This has been fixed now.

Fix of Sound settings bugs.Sound settings did not work, this has been fixed now.

If you have any bugs or need support, please Join our Discord

That's all for today! Have a wonderful Halloween, until we meet again!

MT Games Interactive Team

