Update 1.28.1

Lemuria Game Event

Starting on October 24th, a new event will be introduced in the game.

Space is running out in the Underworld, and Orcus has decided to unleash his monsters on the ghosts. As a result, many ghosts have fled to the world of the living. They now need help creating haunted beans, which grant magical powers to these ghosts. Help them create haunted beans so they can return to the Underworld and fight back against their enemies.

Locksmith

Once you've finished constructing the Hollowstone Mine HQ, you will have the option to find Weighted Chests in both the Deep Roads and Expeditions. For a small fee, the locksmith will assist you in unlocking them. You can obtain Pincers, Saws, or Planes from these chests.

Alchemy Storage

A new storage type is coming to the game. You will be able to build it at Townhall level 3. This storage will allow you to store alchemical ingredients such as Aloe or Artemisia. You will have the option to upgrade it, but you will need tools like Pincers and Saws. You can use the new locksmith option to acquire these tools.

Other Improvements and Changes