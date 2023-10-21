 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LuckLand update for 21 October 2023

【Genre Updates】Forging Furnace 2023.10.21

Share · View all patches · Build 12500556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Genre Updates : The Forging Furnace Is Available Now. Good Luck.
  • Achievement: Added achievements related to Forging Furnace.
  • Dragon Valley Optimization: Dragon Shadow: 200% Energy changed to multiplication stacking.
  • Dragon Valley Optimization: Dragon Knight: Unique. Adjacent dragons get +60 output. Use: Resets the turn of adjacent Shadow Dragons.
  • Bug fix: issue with client stuck in obtaining leaderboard data
  • Bug fix: issue with empty leaderboard names. (fix stage 1)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2516821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link