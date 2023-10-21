- Genre Updates : The Forging Furnace Is Available Now. Good Luck.
- Achievement: Added achievements related to Forging Furnace.
- Dragon Valley Optimization: Dragon Shadow: 200% Energy changed to multiplication stacking.
- Dragon Valley Optimization: Dragon Knight: Unique. Adjacent dragons get +60 output. Use: Resets the turn of adjacent Shadow Dragons.
- Bug fix: issue with client stuck in obtaining leaderboard data
- Bug fix: issue with empty leaderboard names. (fix stage 1)
LuckLand update for 21 October 2023
【Genre Updates】Forging Furnace 2023.10.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2516821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update