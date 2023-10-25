Maeldor: Quest of the Artifact is Available Now!

Hello dear Maeldorians!

After all the hard work of almost 3 years, now I have come to an end with my journey in Maeldor as the solo developer, and now it is your time to delve into this magical land to experience an epic quest to save this world from the growing darkness.

There are so many things to say, but I am a bit too excited at the moment, so I will try to keep it short and simple.

First of all, I would like to thank to the all the people that helped me in my journey, gave me feedback on the game, stood beside me when I felt the most intense burn-outs, and encouraged me to keep going to accomplish my dream. I could not have done this without you, so thank you, sincerely from the bottom of my heart.

And secondly, besides my excessive excitement of the launch at the moment, I also feel so blessed and grateful to be able to share this imaginative world and the stories that have come from my heart and mind with everyone else. That is the main reason, why I have started this journey, and I always tried to keep that thought in my mind while working on the game. Of course, I had to make lots of sacrifices like everyone else, but in the end, I truly believe that it was worth it.

So that is all I want to say, and I know it is a bit emotional talk, but it is an emotional moment for me after all, hehe.

I tried my best to deliver an experience that is fun and memorable, so it will be worthy of your time. I hope you will enjoy every second of it!

And lastly, if you encounter any kind of bugs or problems with the game, you can contact me via email or discord. I leave the links below. As soon as I gather enough data and if there are any problems, I will push an update as fast as I can. That's a promise.

Until we meet again, have fun!

Website || Discord || Youtube

Support Email: support@maeldorgames.com