0.11.0 Update

Thank you for supporting Warudo! In the 0.11.0 release, we added the long-anticipated support for Leap Motion and Mocopi. The rest of the changelogs are from 0.10.14 - 0.10.19. ːsteamhappyː
🙌 Major Features
- 🙌 Leap Motion support!
- 💃 (Native) Mocopi support! Previously, you need to use VMC to connect Mocopi to Warudo. Not anymore!
- You can set up Leap Motion / Mocopi with the Onboarding Assistant, or via Character -> Setup Motion Capture.
- 👀 Standalone blueprints for character animation using the new Get Character Animation Pipeline Data node. Check out our Twitter thread! https://twitter.com/hakuyalabs/status/1705754279565209633
- 🔛 Toggle Asset GameObject node for toggling child GameObjects of an asset.
- 💡 Ability to toggle lights from an environment affecting characters & props.
- Transform Tool with toggling between Move/Rotate/Scale gizmos and global/local space.
- New Load Scene node for triggering a scene change in blueprints.
- Optimized overall CPU usage! Characters and Director Mode (Pro only) should now utilize considerably less CPU.
- 📈 Node editing overhaul! with multi-node selection, better hover areas for ports, and improved pasting at cursor position.
- 🖥️ Screen memory based on titles, similar to OBS functionality.
- 🎌 Japanese localization added! こんにちは！
Improvements & Additions
- Trackpad tracking now correctly recognizes multiple monitors.
- "Set Character/Prop BlendShape" nodes support tweening.
- Editor option to show/hide transform gizmo.
- Scenes saved with a backup for crash recovery.
- Blueprint import/export feature.
- Updated Virdyn SDK for the latest firmware.
Fixed Issues
- Multiple issues with node editing.
- Character mods with empty materials not loading.
- Environments sometimes displaying incorrect ambient reflections.
- Incorrect display on "Set Asset Property" node.
- Application "NICE CAMERA" causing Warudo to freeze.
- Gizmo sizing issues at low FOV.
- "Free Look" camera behavior issues.
- Main window focus preventing keyboard events.
- Issues with pasted node functionalities.
- And many more previous issues addressed in the 0.10.XX updates.
