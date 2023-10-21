0.11.0 Update

Thank you for supporting Warudo! In the 0.11.0 release, we added the long-anticipated support for Leap Motion and Mocopi. The rest of the changelogs are from 0.10.14 - 0.10.19. ːsteamhappyː

🙌 Major Features

🙌 Leap Motion support!

💃 (Native) Mocopi support! Previously, you need to use VMC to connect Mocopi to Warudo. Not anymore!

👀 Standalone blueprints for character animation using the new Get Character Animation Pipeline Data node. Check out our Twitter thread! https://twitter.com/hakuyalabs/status/1705754279565209633

for toggling child GameObjects of an asset. 💡 Ability to toggle lights from an environment affecting characters & props.

affecting characters & props. Transform Tool with toggling between Move/Rotate/Scale gizmos and global/local space.

with toggling between Move/Rotate/Scale gizmos and global/local space. New Load Scene node for triggering a scene change in blueprints.

for triggering a scene change in blueprints. Optimized overall CPU usage! Characters and Director Mode (Pro only) should now utilize considerably less CPU.

Characters and Director Mode (Pro only) should now utilize considerably less CPU. 📈 Node editing overhaul! with multi-node selection, better hover areas for ports, and improved pasting at cursor position.

with multi-node selection, better hover areas for ports, and improved pasting at cursor position. 🖥️ Screen memory based on titles, similar to OBS functionality.

🎌 Japanese localization added! こんにちは！

Improvements & Additions

Trackpad tracking now correctly recognizes multiple monitors.

"Set Character/Prop BlendShape" nodes support tweening.

Editor option to show/hide transform gizmo.

Scenes saved with a backup for crash recovery.

Blueprint import/export feature.

Updated Virdyn SDK for the latest firmware.

Fixed Issues