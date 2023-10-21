 Skip to content

Warudo update for 21 October 2023

0.11.0 Update

21 October 2023

Thank you for supporting Warudo! In the 0.11.0 release, we added the long-anticipated support for Leap Motion and Mocopi. The rest of the changelogs are from 0.10.14 - 0.10.19. ːsteamhappyː

🙌 Major Features

  • 🙌 Leap Motion support!
  • 💃 (Native) Mocopi support! Previously, you need to use VMC to connect Mocopi to Warudo. Not anymore!
  • You can set up Leap Motion / Mocopi with the Onboarding Assistant, or via Character -> Setup Motion Capture.
  • 👀 Standalone blueprints for character animation using the new Get Character Animation Pipeline Data node. Check out our Twitter thread! https://twitter.com/hakuyalabs/status/1705754279565209633
  • 🔛 Toggle Asset GameObject node for toggling child GameObjects of an asset.
  • 💡 Ability to toggle lights from an environment affecting characters & props.
  • Transform Tool with toggling between Move/Rotate/Scale gizmos and global/local space.
  • New Load Scene node for triggering a scene change in blueprints.
  • Optimized overall CPU usage! Characters and Director Mode (Pro only) should now utilize considerably less CPU.
  • 📈 Node editing overhaul! with multi-node selection, better hover areas for ports, and improved pasting at cursor position.
  • 🖥️ Screen memory based on titles, similar to OBS functionality.
  • 🎌 Japanese localization added! こんにちは！

Improvements & Additions

  • Trackpad tracking now correctly recognizes multiple monitors.
  • "Set Character/Prop BlendShape" nodes support tweening.
  • Editor option to show/hide transform gizmo.
  • Scenes saved with a backup for crash recovery.
  • Blueprint import/export feature.
  • Updated Virdyn SDK for the latest firmware.

Fixed Issues

  • Multiple issues with node editing.
  • Character mods with empty materials not loading.
  • Environments sometimes displaying incorrect ambient reflections.
  • Incorrect display on "Set Asset Property" node.
  • Application "NICE CAMERA" causing Warudo to freeze.
  • Gizmo sizing issues at low FOV.
  • "Free Look" camera behavior issues.
  • Main window focus preventing keyboard events.
  • Issues with pasted node functionalities.
  • And many more previous issues addressed in the 0.10.XX updates.

