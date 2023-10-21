 Skip to content

Stepan 's Life update for 21 October 2023

Update Stepan's life v. BETA 0.1.1.0 (10/21/2023)

===New Studies ===

-ADDED THE FIRST VERSION OF THE MAIN MENU!
-Added a warning label when approaching an inaccessible door.
-Now quests are easier to read, because they are separated by a translucent black background.
-Added Easter egg)
-ADDED FIRST ACHIEVEMENTS!

===Fixes and improvements===

-Fixed optimization at the Hospital level.
-Fixed optimization in the Dorm.
-Removed unnecessary objects behind the map.
-Fixed a bug with downloading a Dorm Room while in the Entrance and vice versa.
-Fixed animation when escaping from the Hospital. Now the camera does not pass through the floor.
-Removed the interfering cube in the Ward in the Hospital.
-Fixed the "Exit the game" button, which did not work before.
-Fixed loading screens. Sometimes, because of the wrong resolution, it was possible to see what was happening off the screen.
-Improved optimization at the Hospital level
-Fixed the absence of a transition in the scene with the first drink taking.
-Fixed the absence of a transition after the very beginning of day 1.
-Fixed lighting at the level with the bullpen.

