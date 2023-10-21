 Skip to content

Dwelvers update for 21 October 2023

Dwelvers Beta v0.18.3.0 HOTFIX released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

I found a critical error in the previous version that crashed the game when a structure was changed.

It is fixed now!

Changed files in this update

