Patch 1.2.2 - Hold TAB for objective compass

Pretty small patch. I didn't like how the objective compass was always on. It feels like you don't get to explore the map as much.
Now you hold TAB to bring it up, so you opt in. I feel this works much better
inspired by quake 2 remaster, but lower effort :P
This is tutorialised in the first level
Additionally fixed a visual issue when swapping to rapid laser
Fixed objective text stays on screen for longer
Made the Sherriff sound a bit better (for the first npc it was a bit too jarring)
Changed files in this update