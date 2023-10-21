Patch 1.2.2 - Hold TAB for objective compass

Pretty small patch. I didn't like how the objective compass was always on. It feels like you don't get to explore the map as much.

Now you hold TAB to bring it up, so you opt in. I feel this works much better

inspired by quake 2 remaster, but lower effort :P

This is tutorialised in the first level

Additionally fixed a visual issue when swapping to rapid laser

Fixed objective text stays on screen for longer

Made the Sherriff sound a bit better (for the first npc it was a bit too jarring)