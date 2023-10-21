 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gun Ugly update for 21 October 2023

Patch 1.2.2 - Hold TAB for objective compass

Share · View all patches · Build 12500407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pretty small patch. I didn't like how the objective compass was always on. It feels like you don't get to explore the map as much.

Now you hold TAB to bring it up, so you opt in. I feel this works much better
inspired by quake 2 remaster, but lower effort :P

This is tutorialised in the first level
Additionally fixed a visual issue when swapping to rapid laser
Fixed objective text stays on screen for longer
Made the Sherriff sound a bit better (for the first npc it was a bit too jarring)

Changed files in this update

Gun Ugly Content Depot 1879971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link