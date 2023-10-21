-First Rank 8 Vehicle: Maus!
-It took me a long time to figure out how to make it move :)
-Player vehicles will also take armor damage now! The newbie protection is over, folks!
-Fixed the bug where APCR rounds would trigger multiple times on the same target.
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 21 October 2023
0.3.33
