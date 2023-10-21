 Skip to content

TRAIN CREW update for 21 October 2023

Controller API variable addition update

Build 12500395

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Information on each station on the timetable can now be obtained using the controller API.

コントローラAPIでダイヤ上の各駅の情報を取得できるようにしました。

