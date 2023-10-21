Update Version 20231021

English

############Content################

[Skill]Reduced the MP cost of Polar Hurricane (175->85)

[Skill]Added a 3-turn cooldown for Polar Hurricane.

[Samujier]Installed dynamic population system in this area.

[Samujier]The local random citizens have their own version of greetings and rumor messages. They are proud of living in the capital of the Nise Federation. They are also more spiritual as this is the religious center of the Samujier cult. They also talk about the research of Dr. Kyoryu with a bit different attitude than people in Marinas.

[Recycle]You can now turn the Crude Map of the Nise Federation into paper.

简体中文

############Content################

【技能】南极飓风气力消耗降低（175->85）

【技能】南极飓风现在有一个3回合的冷却。

【萨姆吉尔】加入了动态人口系统。

【萨姆吉尔】当地出现的随机市民有自己的问候语和传闻。他们因为居住在尼斯联盟的首都而更加骄傲。同时也因为这里是萨姆吉尔教团的宗教中心，所以更加虔诚。他们也会谈论恐龙博士的实验。但是，相对于玛丽娜斯人而言，他们有一种不同的态度。

【回收】尼斯联盟的粗糙地图现在可以被转化为纸张。

Latest news from Ukraine/烏克蘭小劇場

https://controlc.com/7ff60b2e

https://pastelink.net/pbpw3a6r